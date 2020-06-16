N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military said Tuesday it is reviewing plans to reenter a border zone that was previously disarmed under an inter-Korean agreement.
"Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the north-south relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the Party and government," the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
The KPA is studying "an action plan for taking measures to make the army advance again into the zones that had been demilitarized under the north-south agreement, turn the front line into a fortress and further heighten the military vigilance against the south," it said.
"We will map out the military action plans for rapidly carrying out the said opinions to receive approval from the Party Central Military Commission," it added.
(END)
