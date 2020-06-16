Korean-language dailies

-- It is time for two Koreas to seek breakthrough in relations: President Moon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party alone elects 6 committee chairmen, opposition UFP calls it 'dictatorship' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party alone elects committee chairmen, opposition strongly protests (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling party goes ahead electing 6 committee chairmen alone, politics of cooperation stops (Segye Times)

-- 'Super' ruling party ends up with legislation and judiciary committee (Chosun Ilbo)

-- With 176 seats, ruling party alone elects committee chairmen (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party alone elects 6 committee chairmen, parliament derailed (Hankyoreh)

-- Big ruling party running alone, electing committee chairmen without opposition party for 1st time in 53 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Doosan's cash cow 'Infracore' put up for sale (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Transfer tax to be levied on all stock exchanges from 2023 (Korea Economic Daily)

