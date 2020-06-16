Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean Im Sung-jae becomes top-ranked Asian man in world golf rankings

All Headlines 08:35 June 16, 2020

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean golfer Im Sung-jae is now the highest-ranked Asian player on the men's world rankings.

Im climbed two spots to reach a career-high No. 21 on the latest rankings released Monday. The rise came on the heels of Im's third consecutive top-10 finish on the PGA Tour at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, Texas.

In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea watches his tee shot at the third hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

It was the first PGA tournament following a three-month pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Rankings had been frozen during the tour's hiatus.

Im has jumped past Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who fell a notch to No. 23, to become the top-ranked Asian. Im is the first South Korean to have that distinction since Choi Kyoung-ju in November 2012.

Im, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, has finished in the top 10 in each of his past three tournaments, a streak that began with his first career victory at the Honda Classic in March.

Im leads the FedEx Cup points with 1,526 after 15 events, with world No. 3 Justin Thomas trailing him at 1,471 points.

On the money list, Im is in second place behind Thomas, with US$4.04 million for the South Korean and $4.39 million for the American.

In this Getty Images photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea hits a tee shot at the sixth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#golf #PGA Tour
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!