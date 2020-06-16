Trump says he is halving U.S. troop presence in Germany
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration will halve the U.S. troop presence in Germany amid speculation that he could try to do the same with American troops in South Korea.
Trump blamed the drawdown on Germany's failure to meet its commitments as a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to spend at least 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.
"It's a tremendous cost to the United States, and Germany, as you know, is very delinquent in their payments to NATO," he told reporters at the White House. "And they're paying 1 percent, and they're supposed to be at 2 percent, and the 2 percent is very low. It should be much more than that."
Trump has long complained that U.S. allies do not pay enough toward shared defense, leading to his demands on South Korea to initially pay more than five times what it paid last year for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed on the peninsula.
The two countries have yet to renew their cost-sharing deal, with the U.S. recently requesting $1.3 billion a year -- down from $5 billion -- and South Korea maintaining that it can only pay 13 percent more than last year's $870 million.
"So I said until they pay, we are removing our soldiers ... by about half and then when we get down to 25,000, we'll see where we're going," Trump said, putting the current number of U.S. troops in Germany at around 52,000.
"And I'm not only talking about Germany, by the way," he added. "I'm talking about plenty of other countries."
Asked about reports of a planned drawdown in Germany, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters last week that Trump is "continually reassessing the best posture for the United States military forces and our presence overseas."
She also said the U.S. remains committed to working with "our strong allies."
There have been reports that the U.S. could consider reducing troop levels in South Korea as a means to pressure Seoul in the cost-sharing negotiations.
Asked to comment in April, Trump told reporters at the time that "it's not a question of reduction."
"It's a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation," he said.
But in December Trump questioned the need for keeping 28,500 troops in South Korea, saying he "can go either way" on the issue.
Just last week, Trump's former ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, told the German newspaper Bild that Trump was "very clear" about wanting to bring troops home from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, South Korea, Japan and Germany.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
5
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
5
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic