Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 16, 2020

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 30/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/20 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 30/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 30/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/19 Cloudy 20

