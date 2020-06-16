Nexon eyes successful launch of mobile version of 'Dungeon Fighter' in China
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean gaming giant Nexon Co. is making all-out efforts for the successful launch of a mobile edition of its flagship title "Dungeon & Fighter" in China, industry sources said Tuesday.
Neople, a subsidiary under Nexon responsible for the development of the mega-hit game, has recently opened a new office in Seoul that can house more than 300 employees, they said.
Neople also recently announced a plan to newly hire hundreds of employees, such as programmers and overseas marketers, who are to be allocated for the mobile version of "Dungeon & Fighter."
"Dungeon & Fighter" was first released in South Korea in 2005 and quickly became a global hit, generating accumulated revenues of over US$10 billion worldwide.
The game was launched in China in 2008, becoming the first game to record 1 million concurrent users and has a peak concurrent player count of 5 million.
Nexon said the mobile version will be launched in upcoming summer as scheduled. Some 34 million users have made early registrations for the game so far, it added.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
5
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
5
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic