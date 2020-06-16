S. Korea to extend anti-dumping duties on Japanese steel plates for 3 years
SEJONG, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it will extend anti-dumping duties on Japanese stainless steel plates for three years.
South Korea has imposed the 13.17 percent anti-dumping tariff on the Japanese products since 2011, citing substantial damage to the local industry.
The plates are widely used in different industries, including the petrochemical, shipbuilding and chip segments.
The tariff mainly targets those from Japan's Nippon Steel Stainless Steel Corp., Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. and JFE Steel Corp.
The local market of such plates was estimated at 300 billion won (US$233 million) in 2018.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Baseball writer-turned-professor sees 'great potential' for KBO's international growth
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(LEAD) U.S. disappointed in N. Korea's recent actions to sever ties with S. Korea: State Dept.
-
4
(4th LD) N.K. refuses to answer calls from S. Korea at noon after vowing to sever all phone lines
-
5
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
4
Man faces arrest for brutally abusing 9-year-old daughter
-
5
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic