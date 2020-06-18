NSC members discuss N. Korea issue, check S. Korea's military posture
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials had discussions Thursday on heightened tensions with North Korea during their weekly National Security Council (NSC) meeting, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The NSC's standing committee session was chaired by Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at the presidential office.
Its members "discussed recent security situations involving North Korea and especially checked our military's surveillance and defense posture," Cheong Wa Dae said.
They reaffirmed Seoul's position that inter-Korean agreements should be implemented at any cost and agreed to continue efforts to stop tensions from further escalating on the peninsula, it added.
It gave no other details including the list of attendees in the three-paragraph press release.
Earlier this week, the North destroyed an inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong, which had served as a key bilateral communication channel. It also threatened to redeploy troops in the Kaesong and Mount Kumgang areas, where the two Koreas used to operate economic projects together.
Pyongyang cited the Moon Jae-in administration's failure to prevent activists here from sending anti-North propaganda leaflets across the border, despite repeated warnings, for its actions.
