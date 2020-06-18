N.K. may carry out 'Christmas gift' provocation around November's U.S. presidential election: expert
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could carry out a major "Christmas gift" provocation around the time of November's U.S. presidential election unless the current tensions are properly dealt with, an expert said Thursday.
Last year, the North threatened to carry out an unspecified provocative act as a "Christmas gift" to the U.S. in protest of stalled nuclear negotiations, spurring speculation that it could be a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch or similar testing of strategic weapons. But the North did not put the threat into action.
In recent weeks the North has been sharply ratcheting up tensions in anger over propaganda leaflets defectors in the South send across the border to criticize leader Kim Jong-un. The North has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office and threatened a series of military actions.
"If we do not handle the current inter-Korean tensions well, North Korea may send its 'Christmas gift' that it mentioned last year," Lee Jung-chul, a North Korea expert at Seoul's Soongsil University, said during a security forum in Seoul.
Lee said that the government should try to prevent the tensions from escalating further, pointing out that a land mine incident at the Demilitarized Zone in 2015 led to the North's fifth nuclear test.
"We are at a crossroads that puts our government's competency in diplomacy and inter-Korean political affairs to the test."
He also said that the two special envoys South Korea offered to send to the North were not the most suitable choices.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong said the North rejected South Korea's offer to send special envoys, naming National Security Director Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon.
"North Korea thinks these two are partially responsible for the breakdown of the Hanoi negotiations," Lee said, referring to the no-deal summit between the U.S. and the North in the Vietnamese capital in February last year. "The offer wouldn't have appealed to Kim Yo-jong."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
N.K. paper warns next step could go 'far beyond imagination'
-
2
N. Korean troops seen at empty border guard posts: sources
-
3
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) KAI aims to export first Korean-made helicopter to Indonesia
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections