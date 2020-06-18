Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea continues to present 'extraordinary threat': Pentagon official

All Headlines 22:57 June 18, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's recent provocations against South Korea show that the communist country continues to present an "extraordinary" threat to the region, a senior Pentagon official said Thursday.

Speaking in a teleconference, David Helvey, acting assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said the United States remains in close coordination with South Korea to ensure readiness against North Korea's threats.

"It's hard to tell what's going to unfold over the next few days and weeks," he said. "But I do think that it's important to say that we remain vigilant against any types of threats and provocations."

This EPA file photo shows Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs David Helvey. (Yonhap)

