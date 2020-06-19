Go to Contents Go to Navigation

June 19, 2020

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea doesn't react to S. Korea's criticism of N. Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong for forewarning military actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Critics say S. Korea-U.S. working group interferes in policy on N. Korea, Others say working group is consultative body and criticism is not warranted (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump extends existing U.S. sanctions on North Korea for another year, citing 'unusual and extraordinary' threat posed by N. Korea (Donga Ilbo)
-- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo warns of strong responses as N. Korea beefs up security in DMZ (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea deploys minimum troops in DMZ, heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)
-- Korean Peninsula in crisis, Trump and Kim Jong-un make no public comments (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Business people who bought apartments for leasing them hit by gov't tightened regulations on real estate (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Spread of coronavirus; hospital beds in greater Seoul area are getting close to full capacity (Hankyoreh)
-- Calls growing for reshuffling national security team to seek breakthrough in inter-Korean crisis (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't tightened regulations on real estate causes fire sale of apartments hit by regulations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Financial companies angry over gov't favors to fin-tech firms (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North Korea escalates tension amid Seoul envoy's trip to US (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea-US working group's role in question (Korea Times)
-- Worst is yet to come, says North's media (Korea JoongAng Daily)
