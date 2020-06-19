(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 19)

According to the Bank of Korea, local companies' profitability fell as turnover contracted, and the debt ratio rose in the first quarter. This is attributable partly to the COVID-19 pandemic that has weighed down on the economy since late February. However, deteriorating corporate performance is not exactly a new problem, as experts have pointed to similar trends since 2018. That bodes ill for the country's future competitiveness. Any drastic changes may only be possible only after the pandemic passes its peak. However, there are things the nation should do now ― reform regulations and develop new growth engines.