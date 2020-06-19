(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 19)

Despite the North's shocking demolition Tuesday of the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong and threat to redeploy troops to guard posts along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), Moon said he would endure such actions. Moon also expressed regret about "not being able to block the dispatch of propaganda leaflets by North Korean defectors" and about the "botched denuclearization of North Korea due to U.S. working groups' oppositions regardless of U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement to the North's proposal." We are embarrassed and alarmed at Moon's way of thinking. In a nutshell, it was North Korea who threw cold water on our hopes for rapprochement by breaking a promise to denuclearize and by blowing up the inter-Korean office the Moon administration helped build with a 17-billion-won ($14 million) budget. With weird logic, Moon attributes the current tense relations to the dispatch of propaganda leaflets and U.S. opposition.