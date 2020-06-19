Today in Korean history
June 20
1962 -- The South Korean government puts an insurance system into effect.
1985 -- The two Koreas hold their third round of economic meetings at the border village of Panmunjom.
1990 -- An explosion on the Sea King, an oil tanker, in waters off Crete, Greece, kills five Korean sailors.
2005 -- Then South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi hold a summit in Seoul where they make little progress in resolving a long-running diplomatic feud over Japan's Yasukuni shrine, symbolizing Japan's wartime brutalities on Korea.
2019 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang.
