Samsung to supply 5G network equipment to Canadian telco
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's leading tech firm, on Friday said it has been selected as the 5G network infrastructure supplier for Canadian telecommunications giant Telus Corp.
This is Samsung's second 5G equipment supply deal in Canada following its agreement with Videotron Ltd. in December.
"Deploying a 5G network for Telus exhibits Samsung's ongoing global commitment to advancing a new era in 5G expansion," Samsung said.
Samsung has been trying to expand its 5G equipment customer pool recently. The company has inked four 5G equipment contracts in the last seven months in countries such as the United States, Canada and New Zealand.
With the U.S. pressuring China's Huawei Technologies Co., the world's top 5G equipment supplier, over security reasons, industry observers predicted that Samsung may further expand its presence in the 5G equipment market.
According to market tracker IHS Markit, Huawei was the leading player in the global 5G equipment market last year with a 26.2 percent share, followed by Sweden's Ericsson with 23.4 percent and Samsung with 23.3 percent.
