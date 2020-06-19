Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 June 19, 2020

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Rain 20

Incheon 27/20 Rain 0

Suwon 30/20 Rain 20

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/19 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/20 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/18 Rain 0

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 0

Jeju 25/20 Rain 0

Daegu 29/18 Sunny 20

Busan 27/19 Cloudy 20
(END)

