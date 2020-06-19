(LEAD) Four Korean War veterans laid to rest 70 yrs after outbreak of conflict
(ATTN: CHANGES photo; UPDATES with minor edits)
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Remains of four veterans, who were killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, were buried at a national cemetery Friday, seven decades after the outbreak of the conflict, the Army said.
The burial ceremony took place at Daejeon National Cemetery, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the military.
The remains of three of the veterans were found on Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, inside the Demilitarized Zone, under a war remains excavation project South Korea launched last year.
Pyongyang was supposed to take part in the joint project under a 2018 bilateral military accord, but it has not responded to calls to jointly begin the work.
The remains of the other soldier were found in the eastern county of Inje, according to the military.
"We will follow our predecessors' patriotism and military spirit, and continue to preserve lasting peace in South Korea," Army Chief of Staff Gen. Suh Wook said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
N.K. paper warns next step could go 'far beyond imagination'
-
2
N. Korean troops seen at empty border guard posts: sources
-
3
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) KAI aims to export first Korean-made helicopter to Indonesia
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections