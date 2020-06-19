BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group BTS was the biggest seller of music in album format in Japan during the first half of 2020, according to Japan's main music sales tracker Friday.
"Map of the Soul: 7," the septet's studio album released in February, has sold 429,009 copies in Japan to date to become the best-selling album so far in 2020, Oricon reported.
BTS was trailed by Japanese acts, King Gnu and Johnny's West, selling 389,449 and 220,508 copies of albums, respectively.
According to Big Hit Entertainment, BTS' label-management agency, the K-pop act was the first foreign artist to top the albums sales chart for the January-June period after Michael Jackson with "Thriller" in 1984.
BTS also became the first male artist to have conquered the list after J-pop band SMAP in 2017.
The septet plans to release the Japanese-language version of its latest release, titled "Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey," on July 15. The group will put out a prerelease single, "Stay Gold," on Friday.
On Sunday, BTS held a paid-online streaming concert, "Bang Bang Con: The Live," drawing some 756,000 viewers from across 107 countries or regions. The event marked the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of viewership.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
N.K. paper warns next step could go 'far beyond imagination'
-
2
N. Korean troops seen at empty border guard posts: sources
-
3
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) KAI aims to export first Korean-made helicopter to Indonesia
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections