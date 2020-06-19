Seven in 10 citizens think Korean society is deeply discriminative
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- A majority of South Koreans think discrimination and human rights violations in the country are serious, a survey showed Friday.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea unveiled the results of its first annual survey on human rights conditions in the country, conducted with 13,077 adults across the country between August and September in 2019.
Asked about the degree of discrimination in society, 13.7 percent of respondents said it is "very serious" while 55.4 percent answered "somewhat serious," 69.1 percent "serious," 29.2 percent "not serious" and 1.6 percent "not serious at all."
Regarding the level of human rights violations, 54 percent said it is "serious" while 46 percent answered "not serious."
As for groups they believe to be suffering most from rights violations and discrimination, 29.7 percent picked the disabled, followed by immigrants (16.4 percent), the elderly (13.4 percent) and women (13.2 percent).
Regarding groups they think to be most likely to face rights violations and discrimination, 29.6 percent chose the poor class, followed by those with low levels of education (18.9 percent), ex-convicts (16.2 percent) and non-regular workers (12.9 percent).
But 71.3 percent of respondents said they sense their own human rights are respected while 28.7 percent do not feel so.
Also, 61.4 percent said human rights are generally respected in society while 38.6 percent answered the opposite.
On changes in the human rights situation in the nation, 62.4 percent said it is improving, 15.4 percent said it is getting worse, and 22.1 percent said there is little change.
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
N.K. paper warns next step could go 'far beyond imagination'
-
2
N. Korean troops seen at empty border guard posts: sources
-
3
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) KAI aims to export first Korean-made helicopter to Indonesia
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections