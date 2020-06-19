Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
S. Korea's current account surplus with U.S., China narrows in 2019
SEOUL -- South Korea's current account surplus with the United States and China sharply narrowed in 2019 from a year earlier amid a prolonged trade dispute between the world's largest economies that undermined its exports, as well as its current account balance, central bank data showed Friday.
South Korea posted a current account surplus of US$22.05 billion with the United States in 2019, compared with a $24.67 billion surplus posted in 2018, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
-----------------
N. Koreans are exploding with anger at S. Korea: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea issued no new statements against South Korea for the second day Friday as state media reported that people from all walks of life in the communist nation are exploding with anger at the South.
The North has sharply ratcheted up tensions in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown from the South. It has made a series of bellicose threats and rhetoric that culminated with Tuesday's shocking demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong.
-----------------
Moon accepts unification minister's resignation: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul's resignation Friday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
The move came a couple of days after Kim offered to step down to take responsibility for worsening inter-Korean relations.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Finance minister renews calls for parliamentary approval of 3rd extra budget
SEJONG -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki on Friday renewed calls for the National Assembly to approve the third extra budget to help revive the virus-hit economy, saying the government will spare no efforts to achieve positive growth this year.
Earlier this month, South Korea proposed its third extra budget of 35.3 trillion won (US$29 billion) meant to help key industries cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic and protect jobs.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea on cusp of erasing gains in virus fight, new cases still on higher plateau
SEOUL -- South Korea's virus fight is dragging on, with a steady rise in new virus cases and untraceable infections, along with a spike in imported cases. Health authorities warned of another possible wave of infections.
The country added 49 new cases on Friday, including 32 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,306, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes No. 1 sold album in Japan during H1
SEOUL -- K-pop group BTS was the biggest seller of music in album format in Japan during the first half of 2020, according to Japan's main music sales tracker Friday.
"Map of the Soul: 7," the septet's studio album released in February, has sold 429,009 copies in Japan to date to become the best-selling album so far in 2020, Oricon reported.
-----------------
Hanwha Q Cells wins patent infringement suit in Germany
SEOUL -- Hanwha Q Cells, a South Korean solar cells and modules manufacturer, said Friday that it has won a patent infringement suit in Germany in a case that could boost its presence in the European country.
The Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany has ruled that three companies -- JinkoSolar GmbH, REC Solar EMEA GmbH and LONGi Solar Technologie GmbH -- breached Hanwha Q Cells' intellectual property rights by unlawfully incorporating Hanwha Q Cells' patented passivation technology into their solar cells.
-----------------
Seoul city to postpone opening of public swimming pools amid pandemic
SEOUL -- With new coronavirus infections continuing to break out in South Korea's capital, swimming at public pools may not be possible this summer.
The Seoul metropolitan government on Friday announced plans to tentatively postpone the opening of swimming pools and water sports facilities by the Han River.
-----------------
S. Korea's overseas direct investment drops in Q1 over pandemic
SEJONG -- South Korea's overseas direct investment dropped 15.3 percent on year in the first quarter of this year, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on investment flows around the world, data showed Friday.
The value of investments made by South Korean companies came to US$12.62 billion in the first quarter, compared with $14.91 for the same quarter last year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-----------------
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet amid N.K. tensions
WASHINGTON -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States met in Washington on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, after North Korea threatened to take military action against the South.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, held talks at an undisclosed location earlier in the day, the source said on condition of anonymity.
(END)
