Huawei inks partnership to support S. Korea's AI companies
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korean unit of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. on Friday signed a partnership deal to support South Korea's artificial intelligence (AI) businesses as it tries to expand its presence here.
Under the deal with the Korean Artificial Intelligence Association, which represents some 300 startups in the AI sector, Huawei Korea will support local companies exploring overseas business opportunities. It will also co-organize events and education programs with the association.
Huawei Korea added it will support AI-related computing infrastructure and solutions to develop a healthy AI ecosystem in South Korea.
Huawei, currently dealing with sanctions from the United States over security reasons, has been trying to expand its presence in South Korea by increasing product purchases and investment here.
The company last year opened its 5G lab in Seoul, where local companies and other business partners can test their 5G technologies and equipment.
