S. Korea, UAE display each other's national flags to mark anniversary of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) put each other's national flags on digital display in their capitals to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the foreign ministry said Friday.
A South Korean flag, called Taegeuki, was hung vertically on the office building of the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday (UAE time), the ministry said. On the same day, Korea hung a UAE flag on the Seoul Namsan Tower in central Seoul.
The two countries have engaged in brisk diplomacy on the occasion of the anniversary despite the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, they agreed to allow essential cross-border travel by businesspeople and others in exception to entry curbs implemented over virus fears.
The decision was made during the visit by Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn to the UAE, the first in-person trip overseas by a South Korean diplomat since the COVID-19 outbreak virtually halted all physical meetings.
