KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 27,700 UP 300
KISWire 16,450 UP 600
LOTTE 35,050 UP 550
LotteFood 334,500 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 13,400 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,950 DN 40
NEXENTIRE 5,720 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 117,500 DN 8,500
KCC 143,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 51,900 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 100,000 0
LG Corp. 75,300 DN 800
SsangyongCement 5,230 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,820 DN 110
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,000 UP 3,400
BukwangPharm 38,100 DN 3,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,850 0
KAL 19,450 UP 150
BoryungPharm 16,450 DN 50
L&L 11,400 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,150 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 22,500 UP 800
Shinsegae 220,500 UP 3,000
Nongshim 369,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 31,350 DN 200
Hyosung 65,300 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 30,800 UP 50
HITEJINRO 43,000 UP 350
Yuhan 54,000 0
CJ LOGISTICS 162,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 40,500 DN 1,400
DaelimInd 88,000 UP 4,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11400 DN550
CJ 89,400 DN 2,200
JWPHARMA 38,800 DN 2,100
LGInt 15,950 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 5,960 DN 90
SBC 10,700 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 24,700 UP 150
