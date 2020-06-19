KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 23,150 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 186,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,400 DN 1,300
Kogas 27,150 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 33,300 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,200 UP 100
DB HiTek 29,200 UP 1,300
KiaMtr 33,050 DN 350
Donga Socio Holdings 102,000 DN 3,500
SK hynix 85,400 DN 800
Youngpoong 480,500 DN 3,500
IlyangPharm 61,800 DN 2,500
KPIC 124,500 UP 9,500
TaekwangInd 740,000 UP 9,000
GCH Corp 24,000 DN 900
DB INSURANCE 44,200 DN 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,650 UP 500
LotteChilsung 106,500 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 52,900 UP 600
NHIS 9,710 DN 190
SPC SAMLIP 64,600 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 177,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,500 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,135 DN 45
SK Discovery 31,200 DN 600
LS 36,600 DN 250
GC Corp 155,500 DN 4,500
POSCO 190,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 26,700 UP 600
Binggrae 62,800 DN 1,300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,900 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 385,000 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,780 UP 50
SKC 59,000 UP 1,100
GS Retail 38,500 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,120 0
F&F 88,500 DN 3,200
MERITZ SECU 3,345 DN 15
HtlShilla 72,000 UP 1,100
Hanmi Science 37,100 DN 2,050
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
Right committee urges local governments to include foreigners in relief payout scheme
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
N.K. paper warns next step could go 'far beyond imagination'
-
2
N. Korean troops seen at empty border guard posts: sources
-
3
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) KAI aims to export first Korean-made helicopter to Indonesia
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases at 3-week high, greater Seoul gripped by more cluster infections