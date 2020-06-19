Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 June 19, 2020

SamsungElecMech 130,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 88,800 DN 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 15,350 DN 200
KSOE 93,700 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,550 UP 200
Ottogi 587,000 UP 16,000
OCI 38,900 UP 650
LS ELECTRIC 43,300 DN 850
KorZinc 355,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,440 DN 90
SYC 41,800 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 30,400 UP 200
S-Oil 67,900 UP 200
LG Innotek 166,500 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 UP 12,500
HMM 4,655 DN 15
HYUNDAI WIA 35,650 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 34,900 UP 700
KumhoPetrochem 78,200 UP 3,600
Mobis 185,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,650 DN 2,550
HDC HOLDINGS 9,000 DN 50
S-1 87,700 DN 100
Hanchem 124,500 UP 3,000
DWS 21,500 DN 400
UNID 41,750 DN 800
SKTelecom 206,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 40,250 DN 550
HyundaiElev 68,000 DN 5,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,050 DN 250
Hanon Systems 9,410 DN 210
SK 293,000 DN 15,500
DAEKYO 4,580 DN 20
GKL 13,300 DN 50
Handsome 35,300 UP 500
KEPCO 20,300 UP 50
Asiana Airlines 3,990 UP 60
COWAY 73,300 DN 3,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 0
KG DONGBU STL 13,600 DN 500
