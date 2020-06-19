SamsungElecMech 130,500 UP 1,500

Hanssem 88,800 DN 100

TAEYOUNG E&C 15,350 DN 200

KSOE 93,700 UP 400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,550 UP 200

Ottogi 587,000 UP 16,000

OCI 38,900 UP 650

LS ELECTRIC 43,300 DN 850

KorZinc 355,000 0

SamsungHvyInd 6,440 DN 90

SYC 41,800 DN 650

IS DONGSEO 30,400 UP 200

S-Oil 67,900 UP 200

LG Innotek 166,500 DN 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,500 UP 12,500

HMM 4,655 DN 15

HYUNDAI WIA 35,650 DN 550

HyundaiMipoDock 34,900 UP 700

KumhoPetrochem 78,200 UP 3,600

Mobis 185,500 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,650 DN 2,550

HDC HOLDINGS 9,000 DN 50

S-1 87,700 DN 100

Hanchem 124,500 UP 3,000

DWS 21,500 DN 400

UNID 41,750 DN 800

SKTelecom 206,000 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 40,250 DN 550

HyundaiElev 68,000 DN 5,000

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 23,050 DN 250

Hanon Systems 9,410 DN 210

SK 293,000 DN 15,500

DAEKYO 4,580 DN 20

GKL 13,300 DN 50

Handsome 35,300 UP 500

KEPCO 20,300 UP 50

Asiana Airlines 3,990 UP 60

COWAY 73,300 DN 3,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,700 0

KG DONGBU STL 13,600 DN 500

(MORE)