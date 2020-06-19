KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 8,640 DN 170
NamhaeChem 7,210 DN 10
SamsungSecu 28,600 UP 450
DHICO 4,835 DN 50
LG Display 11,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 27,750 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 16,300 DN 300
KT 23,650 UP 150
Kangwonland 22,600 DN 150
PanOcean 3,855 UP 95
NAVER 249,500 UP 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 13,500 DN 100
LGCHEM 512,000 UP 21,000
Kakao 263,500 0
LG Uplus 12,300 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,100 UP 300
SamsungEng 12,550 UP 400
DSME 25,600 DN 50
DSINFRA 7,160 DN 170
DWEC 3,615 UP 50
Donga ST 92,600 DN 2,700
BGF 4,150 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,700 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 332,000 DN 6,000
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 1,500
DongwonF&B 191,500 DN 2,500
KT&G 80,600 DN 1,100
DONGSUH 16,100 DN 200
LGH&H 1,287,000 UP 13,000
LGELECTRONICS 68,800 UP 1,000
Celltrion 291,500 UP 4,000
Huchems 17,250 DN 50
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,800 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,200 UP 600
KIH 49,050 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 28,200 UP 800
HANAFINANCIALGR 27,850 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 33,400 UP 2,050
-
-
