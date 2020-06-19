IBK 8,640 DN 170

NamhaeChem 7,210 DN 10

SamsungSecu 28,600 UP 450

DHICO 4,835 DN 50

LG Display 11,750 UP 50

SAMSUNG CARD 27,750 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 16,300 DN 300

KT 23,650 UP 150

Kangwonland 22,600 DN 150

PanOcean 3,855 UP 95

NAVER 249,500 UP 2,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 DN2000

LOTTE TOUR 13,500 DN 100

LGCHEM 512,000 UP 21,000

Kakao 263,500 0

LG Uplus 12,300 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 47,100 UP 300

SamsungEng 12,550 UP 400

DSME 25,600 DN 50

DSINFRA 7,160 DN 170

DWEC 3,615 UP 50

Donga ST 92,600 DN 2,700

BGF 4,150 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,700 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 332,000 DN 6,000

SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 1,500

DongwonF&B 191,500 DN 2,500

KT&G 80,600 DN 1,100

DONGSUH 16,100 DN 200

LGH&H 1,287,000 UP 13,000

LGELECTRONICS 68,800 UP 1,000

Celltrion 291,500 UP 4,000

Huchems 17,250 DN 50

HALLA HOLDINGS 28,800 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 5,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,200 UP 600

KIH 49,050 DN 700

Doosan Bobcat 28,200 UP 800

HANAFINANCIALGR 27,850 DN 200

LOTTE Himart 33,400 UP 2,050

(MORE)