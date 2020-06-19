Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 June 19, 2020

KEPCO E&C 15,600 DN 100
GS 37,900 UP 400
CJ CGV 22,050 DN 350
LIG Nex1 33,550 DN 2,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,465 DN 10
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,400 UP 600
Fila Holdings 37,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,000 DN 500
LF 13,350 DN 200
FOOSUNG 8,280 0
SK Innovation 126,000 0
AMOREPACIFIC 162,000 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 21,650 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 36,000 UP 750
KEPCO KPS 30,800 UP 650
Hansae 11,450 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 60,400 DN 700
BNK Financial Group 5,240 DN 180
Youngone Corp 28,700 DN 500
KOLON IND 32,500 UP 400
HanmiPharm 260,000 DN 5,500
NCsoft 857,000 UP 25,000
emart 113,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY261 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 UP 150
HANJINKAL 85,400 DN 600
DoubleUGames 75,800 DN 500
CUCKOO 78,600 DN 700
COSMAX 87,300 UP 1,100
MANDO 23,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 801,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 47,900 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,450 DN 450
Netmarble 97,200 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S262000 UP6000
ORION 134,500 UP 500
BGF Retail 140,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 97,400 DN 600
HDC-OP 20,550 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 9,310 UP 90
