Outgoing minister hopes his departure will pave way for 'pause' in inter-Korean tensions
SEOUL -- Outgoing Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul voiced hope on Friday that his departure will pave the way for a "pause" in the recent escalation of inter-Korean tensions caused by North Korea's shocking demolition of an inter-Korean liaison office and bellicose rhetoric.
In his farewell speech, Kim also stressed that "hatred can't be defeated by hatred" in his appeal for the two Koreas to stop the downward spiral of their relations and return to a reconciliatory mode.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon accepts unification minister's resignation: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul's resignation Friday, Cheong Wa Dae announced, two days after he offered to step down to take responsibility for strained relations between the two Koreas highlighted by the North's demolition of a joint liaison office.
Keen attention is being paid to who will become Seoul's new point man on Pyongyang. It remains unclear how soon Moon will make public his choice, with Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho expected to serve as acting minister for the time being.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea on cusp of erasing gains in virus fight, new cases still on higher plateau
SEOUL -- South Korea's virus fight is dragging on, with a steady rise in new virus cases and untraceable infections, along with a spike in imported cases. Health authorities warned that another possible wave of infections and "hidden" virus spreaders across the country may strain the country's virus fight.
The country added 49 new cases on Friday, including 32 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,306, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
Unification ministry reiterates vow to crack down on anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL -- The unification ministry reaffirmed its vow Friday to stop North Korean defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other materials to the communist state, amid a spike in cross-border tensions caused by the North's shocking demolition of a joint liaison office.
Keunsaem, an anti-Pyongyang civic group run by defectors, plans to float plastic bottles containing rice into the North from the western island of Ganghwa on Sunday.
-----------------
(LEAD) At least 7 passengers test positive for virus after flying in from Bangladesh
SEOUL -- At least six Bangladeshi nationals and one South Korean have tested positive for the coronavirus after entering South Korea on the same flight from the South Asian country, authorities said Friday.
All of the seven patients, including three Bangladeshi students enrolled in a Jeju university, used Korean Air flight KE9656, which landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 5:32 a.m. Thursday after departing from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
-----------------
Seoul stocks close higher amid slight decline in virus tally
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks pared earlier losses to close a tad higher Friday, with investors weighing cautious optimism over the new coronavirus tally that is still high yet on a decline. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.84 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 2,141.32. Trading volume was high at about 1.1 billion shares worth some 12.1 trillion won (US$10 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 432 to 423.
