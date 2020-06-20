Seoul stocks likely to stay range-bound next week amid virus fears
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to move in a tight range next week, due to concerns over the further spread of the coronavirus and North Korea's additional provocations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,141.32 points Friday, up 0.42 percent from a week ago.
In the face of growing concerns over a potential second wave of virus outbreaks and Pyongyang's aggressive actions, the KOSPI suffered a 4.76 percent fall Monday and a 5.28 percent gain Tuesday before choppy sessions the rest of the week.
"The KOSPI may be under selling pressure over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections," NH Investment & Securities analyst Noh Dong-kil said. "The inter-Korean relations are also a risk factor in that the North may push provocations against the South."
U.S. stocks closed lower Friday as hopes of an economic recovery were dashed by the worsening virus situation in some states.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 208.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,871.46.
