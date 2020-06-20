Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 June 20, 2020

SEOUL, Jun. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 10

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/20 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 20

Jeju 26/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 20

Busan 25/19 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!