Sunday's weather forecast

June 21, 2020

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 31/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/20 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 33/19 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/20 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/18 Sunny 10

Busan 26/18 Sunny 0

