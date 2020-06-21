Unification ministry to upgrade computer system to better cope with cyberattacks from N. Korea
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry plans to upgrade its computer system to strengthen security against possible cyberattacks from North Korea and other hackers, officials said Sunday.
The move comes a year after hackers posing as the ministry sent emails with malicious codes to reporters covering the ministry and other related people. Hacking experts said at the time that North Korea was believed to be behind the attacks.
Earlier this month, the ministry announced a bid to pursue the upgrade, saying, "Intelligent cyberattacks with highly advanced hacking technology are on the rise."
By upgrading the system, the ministry aims to detect and analyze any Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) that target the unification ministry in real time. APT refers to attacks that aggressively pursue a chosen target rather an unidentified subject.
It plans to invest 320 million won (US$265,000) in upgrading the system, which is expected to take six months.
"This will establish a new system that allows us to effectively respond to cyberattacks by linking the system with institutions specializing in preventing cyberattacks, instead of civil servants having to sit down all day and look out for possible attacks," a ministry official said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
S. Korean female baseball player featured on ESPN, hopes to meet U.S. Olympic champion
-
4
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
5
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
BTS' online concert: intimate viewing experience for a global streaming event
-
3
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
4
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul urges Pyongyang to keep reconciliatory deals, staunch posture in place over threats
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
N. Korea getting ready to send anti-Seoul leaflets to S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea urges N.K. to drop plan to send anti-Seoul leaflets
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases surge to 67 as imported cases spike
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily new virus cases surge to 67 as imported cases spike