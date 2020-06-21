LG Chem considering closing down phthalic anhydride line in Yeosu
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. is considering shutting down its production line in the southeastern tip of the country due to oversupply, industry and company sources said Sunday.
South Korea's No. 1 electric vehicle battery maker said it has informed its workers of the plan to close down the line in Yeosu, 455 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which produces 50,000 tons of phthalic anhydride annually.
Phthalic anhydride is used in the manufacturing of polyesters.
Industry watchers believe that LG Chem's plan stemmed from the oversupply of the organic compound caused by Chinese rivals, which have been eating into its profits, and a toxic gas leak in its Indian plant.
"The phthalic anhydride production line has been operating so far," said an LG Chem official, adding the company has been reviewing the feasibility of the line and market situation.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
3
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
4
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
1
BTS' 'Bang Bang Con' becomes world's biggest paid online concert: company
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
3
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
4
Konkuk University likely to become 1st higher education to refund tuition amid pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
Solar eclipse to be visible in S. Korea on Sunday afternoon
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases down thanks to fall in imported cases, but local infections rise