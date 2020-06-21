S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government said Sunday that it will strengthen visa and entry restrictions for those from Pakistan and Bangladesh from this week, as the country has recently reported a surge in novel coronavirus cases imported from the two nations.
Under the precautionary measures, set to take effect from Tuesday, the authorities will restrict issuing visas to people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, except for diplomatic and urgent business purposes. At the same time, they will temporarily not permit non-scheduled flights between South Korea and those countries.
The number of imported COVID-19 cases has been on a sharp increase in South Korea, reaching a 68-day high of 17 on Friday.
