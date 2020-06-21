Former world No.1 Ryu So-yeon wins KLPGA major
INCHEON, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Ryu So-yeon, former top-ranked female golfer in the world, captured a South Korean tour major championship Sunday.
Ryu shot a 12-under 276 for a one-shot victory at the Kia Motors Korea Women's Open Championship at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
It was Ryu's first victory since winning the Japan Women's Open in September 2018, and her first Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) victory since August 2015.
Ryu, currently world No. 18, has won national titles of South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada and China.
After edging out fellow LPGA player Kim Hyo-joo by one stroke, Ryu offered to donate her entire winnings of 250 million won (US$206,270) to help quarantine efforts against the coronavirus.
Ryu entered the final round with a one-stroke lead, and she started her title chase with five straight pars.
Ryu and Kim, playing in the final group, went neck and neck throughout the day, until they reached the 18th hole with Ryu up by one.
Both players put their second shots into a greenside bunker. Ryu saved par, and Kim, needing to hole out to force a playoff, settled for par and a runner-up finish.
Ryu had been idle since the LPGA Tour went on a hiatus in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Since I hadn't played for such a long time, I didn't have such high expectations for myself this week," Ryu said. "But I was well rested, and I was able to play well until the very end."
With national titles from four different countries already in the bag, Ryu said, "I've always wanted to win the national championship of my country."
Kim, who had won the Lotte Cantata Ladies Open on June 7, continued her strong run of late with the second-place showing. By adding 100 million won Sunday, she now leads the KLPGA Tour in money with 324 million won.
Ko Jin-young, current world No. 1, finished in sixth at six-under 282.
