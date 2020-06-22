Korean-language dailies

-- Ex-comfort woman Lee: I'm not saying that the group did everything wrong (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Experts say guidelines for hospitalization should be modified to prevent hospital bed shortages (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. unveils exercise of nuclear airborne operations plane amid N.K. threats (Donga Ilbo)

-- Landlords laugh at regulations, tenants driven to precipice (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Not much time left for return of POW detained in N. Korea (Segye Times)

-- 'Chung Eui-yong proposed U.S.-N.K. summit, not Kim Jong-un' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party pushes for prosecutor general's resignation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Supreme Prosecutors Office tackles probe on senior prosecutor in corruption scandal (Hankyoreh)

-- South, North Korea lose their way after clinging to spontaneous Trump (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Another makeshift patch over housing price regulations, Cheong Wa Dae mulling supplementation after 4 days (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Complaints explode over gov't extreme push over sunlight generation (Korea Economic Daily)

