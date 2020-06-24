Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus driving end of oil era (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Frustrated by soaring housing prices, housing subscription system, people in their 30s become major player in 'gap investment' (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. deploys 3 aircraft carriers on day N. Korea installed loudspeakers (Donga Ilbo)
-- Surveillance network evaded: 500,000 anti-North leaflets sent (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea resuming loudspeaker broadcasts is red line, S. Korea grappling to find solutions to loudspeaker issue (Segye Times)
-- Luck leads to full-time position, this is 'K-employment' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fired workers can also be labor union member, gov't speeds up on worker-friendly policies (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- People pushed to live on their own, but public trust increases (Hankyoreh)
-- Trump suspends foreign worker visas, S. Korean students, resident workers in trouble (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Jobless people at 1.27 million, but extra budget plan reflects 1.55 million (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- While others scream for help, gaming industry's employment flies high alone (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Defying government ban, defector group launches anti-NK leaflets (Korea Herald)
-- Defector group sends 500,000 anti-NK leaflets (Korea Times)
-- North brings its loudspeakers back to DMZ (Korea JoongAng Daily)
