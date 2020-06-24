(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 24)

The novelty of some of the claims should not tempt people to turn away from the past two years of peace talks and denuclearization. The memoir does offer glimpses into a rift, and a lack of cohesion regarding North Korea within the Trump administration. Albeit written more like a sketch story, there is a sense of the political calculations running through North Korea, Japan and China in the memoir. With tensions high between the two Koreas again with North Korea frustrated over Seoul's inability to lift U.S.-led international sanctions, these are aspects that Seoul could revisit to break out of the inter-Korean tensions.

(END)