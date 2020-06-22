(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 22)

In the course of the renewed confrontation, the North also appears to be seeking to consolidate the authority of its leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and contain domestic discontent with growing economic difficulties caused by prolonged US-led international sanctions coupled with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. In recent weeks, Kim Yo-jong has taken the lead in lashing out at President Moon Jae-in's administration for failing to stop North Korean defectors here from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.