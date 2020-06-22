S. Korea's exports dip 7.5 pct in first 20 days of June
All Headlines 09:00 June 22, 2020
SEJONG, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell moderately from a year earlier in the first 20 days of June amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments declined 7.5 percent in the June 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
