Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports dip 7.5 pct in first 20 days of June

All Headlines 09:00 June 22, 2020

SEJONG, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell moderately from a year earlier in the first 20 days of June amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments declined 7.5 percent in the June 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports-June
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!