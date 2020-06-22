Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:12 June 22, 2020

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/22 Sunny 0

Incheon 30/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 34/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 34/21 Sunny 0

Daejeon 34/20 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 36/20 Sunny 0

Gangneung 33/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/20 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 33/18 Sunny 0

Busan 27/19 Sunny 0
