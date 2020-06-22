5 companies to recall nearly 14,000 vehicles
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Toyota Motor Korea, Daimler Trucks Korea and two importers of motorcycles will voluntarily recall nearly 14,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Monday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.
The problems include starter alternator housing products in Audi's A6 40 TDI Premium, faulty control arms in Toyota's RAV4 hybrid AWD and defective air spoilers in Daimler Trucks' Arocs, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
Korea Motor Trading and Daijeon Machinery are also recalling the Yamaha GPD125-A and Kawasaki ZX-10R, respectively, due to faulty parts, it said.
Volkswagen Korea, Toyota Motor Korea and Korea Motor Trading will recall vehicles and motorcycles this week. Daimler Trucks Korea has begun recalling vehicles, and Daijeon Machinery is set to begin recalling motorcycles on July 4.
Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
