(LEAD) 'The Shaman Sorceress' awarded at Annecy film fest
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 6-8)
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean animated film "The Shaman Sorceress" won a special jury award at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the event's organizers said Monday.
Director Ahn Jae-huun's feature received the Contrechamp Jury Distinction prize at the festival that kicked off on June 15 and runs through June 30.
The film was nominated in the Contrechamp competition category for feature films along with nine others, including another South Korean animated film, "Beauty Water" by Cho Kyung-hun. The section was inaugurated in 2018 to showcase unique full-length films.
"The world has enjoyed the festival in its respective countries and places due to the coronavirus crisis," Ahn said in an online message uploaded on the event's website. "'The Shaman Sorceress' is a musical with distinct Korean features. We look forward to seeing all of you in theaters and sincerely hope for the day when we will be able to remember every visitor."
"The Shaman Sorceress," an adaptation of a Korean novel with the same title, portrays the breakup of a traditional family after a religious clash between shamanism and Christianity.
Mo-hwa, a shaman who has practiced shamanism her entire life, falls into a conflict with her son Wook-yi, who returns home as a converted Christian. The generational and religious struggle leads the family into tragedy.
Popular musical singers Sonya and Kim Da-hyun voice Mo-hwa and Wook-yi, respectively, in the animated musical film.
"The Shaman Sorceress" is expected to hit South Korean screens in the latter half of this year.
Director Ahn Jae-hunn is the first South Korean filmmaker to make it to the competition section of the Annecy Film Festival twice. His hand-drawn animated film "Green Days: Dinosaur and I" was invited to the festival in 2011.
Meanwhile, South Korea's "Sura" directed by Jeong Hae-ji was awarded the Jury Distinction prize in the Graduation Films section.
Launched in 1960, the Annecy festival is one of the highest-profile animation events in the world. Its 2020 edition is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's "My Beautiful Girl, Mari" and "Oseam" won best feature film in 2002 and 2004, respectively.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
3
Solar eclipse to be visible in S. Korea on Sunday afternoon
-
4
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh