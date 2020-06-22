Hot spell to prevail nationwide early this week

As of 9 a.m., the temperature rose to 25.2 C in Seoul, 23.6 C in Incheon, 23.8 C in Daejeon, 22.4 C in Busan and 22.3 C on Jeju Island, the agency noted, adding showers are expected in some inland areas of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces between late afternoon and night.