(LEAD) New infections dip to 1-month low of 17; cluster, imported cases still in focus
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 4, 10-14, 19, 1st photo)
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- New virus cases in South Korea dipped to a nearly one-month low Monday due mainly to less testing over the weekend, but health authorities are keeping their guard up against cluster infections in the greater Seoul area and other regions, as well as rising imported cases.
The country added 17 new cases, including 11 local infections, raising the total caseload to 12,438, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
This was the first time since May 26 that the number of new daily COVID-19 cases fell below 20. It also marks a sharp drop from 67 cases Saturday and 48 cases Sunday.
"On weekends, the number of virus tests usually goes down unless mass infections occur," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said in a briefing. "It is difficult to say with this figure whether our anti-infection measures have worked or not."
Of the locally transmitted cases, seven were reported in the densely populated Seoul and nearby metropolitan areas, where around half of the country's 50-million population lives.
The Seoul metropolitan area accounted for most of the newly added virus cases this month, with cluster outbreaks at churches and door-to-door business establishments.
The country has also seen infections outside of the capital region. Two cases were reported in South Chungcheong Province and one identified in Daegu and North Jeolla Province each, raising concerns of further community spread outside Seoul.
The country reported six additional imported cases, raising the total number of such cases to 1,441.
In a bid to stem inflows of COVID-19 into the country, health authorities will limit the entry from some countries where virus infections persist via restrictions on flight services and visa issuances starting Tuesday.
Over the past week, a total of 90 imported cases were identified here, almost doubling from the previous week's 48.
The government will designate door-to-door businesses, logistics distribution centers, large private tutoring institutions and buffet restaurants as "high infection-risk facilities" also Tuesday, and they will be required to carry out stricter virus prevention measures.
Health authorities will look into unreported, unregistered door-to-door business establishments by July 5 and vowed mete out strong penalties should they violate quarantine guidelines.
To secure more hospitals beds, health authorities said they are planning to revise guidelines on patient treatment this week. Those showing minor symptoms may be headed directly to so-called treatment centers instead of going to hospitals.
In early May, the country eased its strict social distancing due to the flattened virus curve. The number of new daily cases peaked in late February at more than 900.
But a series of sporadic cluster infections in the Seoul area soon emerged, putting great strains on the country's virus fight.
Health authorities imposed tougher infection preventive measures in the region in late May for two weeks, which were later extended indefinitely as cluster infections.
Health authorities said the country may roll back to strict distancing in daily life if the number of new cases falls back to single digits.
There were no additional deaths, keeping the total death toll to 280.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 10,881, up 13 from the previous day, with 1,277 patients currently under treatment, according to the KCDC.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
3
Solar eclipse to be visible in S. Korea on Sunday afternoon
-
4
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh