KT unveils Wi-Fi service for wide coverage at home amid pandemic
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's telecommunications giant, on Monday released a new Wi-Fi service that reaches the corners of homes as telework has increased during the pandemic.
The new service, named the GiGA Wi, incorporates two Wi-Fi routers. An extra wireless router allows the Wi-Fi signal to reach remote corners of homes where the main router cannot cover, while sharing a single Wi-Fi network name, according to KT.
The carrier said it developed the new service due to increasing demand for better wireless connectivity at home as more people work remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and use more mobile devices.
Wireless connection to the internet accounts for 70 percent of all home internet connections, according to KT. The company expects 3.6 wireless devices per average household in 2022, up from 2.4 devices in 2017.
KT said it targets expanding its GiGA Wi subscribers to account for half of its new internet subscribers by 2022.
KT's high-speed internet subscribers hit 9 million at the end of last month since it first launched the service in 1999.
As of April, South Korea had more than 22 million high-speed internet users, according to data from the science ministry. KT dominated the high-speed internet market with a 41 percent share, followed by SK Broadband Co. with 26 percent and LG Uplus Corp. with 20 percent.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
3
Solar eclipse to be visible in S. Korea on Sunday afternoon
-
4
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh