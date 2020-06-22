Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae says much of Bolton's memoir on Korea 'distorted'

June 22, 2020

SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in on Monday dismissed former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton's major written account of summit-level consultations on North Korea last year as "distorted."

Chung Eui-yong, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, said in a statement that much of it reflects what Bolton had seen from his "own viewpoint," not "accurate facts."

Chung also accused Bolton of unilaterally disclosing details of diplomatic consultations based on trust among relevant governments.

Cheong Wa Dae said it delivered Chung's position to the U.S. National Security Council on Sunday.

It represented Cheong Wa Dae's first official response to a flood of news reports on Bolton's upcoming memoir, entitled "The Room Where It Happened."

Chung Eui-yong, head of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from a three-day visit to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

