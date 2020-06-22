Seoul stocks dip late Monday morning on growing virus fears
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded slightly lower late Monday morning despite trimming earlier losses prompted by growing investor concerns over a second wave of the new coronavirus at home and abroad.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,138.59 as of 11:20 a.m.
The drop came amid a steep rise in new COVID-19 infections over the weekend.
Investor sentiment worsened following the World Health Organization's reports Sunday (Geneva time) that there were 183,020 new infections globally in the last 24 hours, the largest single-day hike in coronavirus cases.
South Korea added 67 new cases Saturday, the highest in 23 days, and 48 new infections Sunday, raising the accumulative total to 12,421.
A slump in June exports also spooked investors, dashing hopes for a quick economic rebound.
South Korea's exports fell 7.5 percent on-year in the first 20 days of June, with the daily average of its outbound shipments tumbling 16.2 percent over the cited period.
Most large caps traded lower, but stocks related to contact-free businesses made a bullish run.
Internet giant Naver soared 5.61 percent, and its rival Kakao jumped 3.61 percent. Top game publisher NCsoft advanced 1.4 percent.
The three major mobile service providers were also up, with SK telecom adding 1.46 percent, KT 2.54 percent and LG Uplus 1.63 percent.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.95 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix stayed flat.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics slipped 0.25 percent, and leading steelmaker POSCO retreated 2.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,213.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.9 won from the previous session's close.
