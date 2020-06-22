Moon calls for lawmakers' cooperation on prosecution reform
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in asked the National Assembly on Monday to support the government's preparations to establish a special agency next month, tasked with investigating corruption among high-ranking government officials.
He was speaking at the first inter-agency anti-corruption council meeting of this year, which Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl attended.
A set of bills on creating the unit, independent from the state prosecution service, and granting police more investigative rights, has already passed the National Assembly.
Moon called for full-scale efforts to take follow-up measures.
"In particular, I request the National Assembly's cooperation so that the (envisioned) agency can be launched next month as stipulated in the law," the president said during the session of the Anti-Corruption Policy Consultative Council for Fair Society held at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.
Lawmakers have the final say in the pick of the head of the unit with the mission of looking into corruption by senior civil servants, including top state prosecutors.
Moon also raised the need to respond swiftly to worries about the spread of unjust transactions in the online platform market amid a rapid change in the social and economic conditions attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He cited illegal loan sharking, voice phishing and such cybercrimes as online gambling.
"We need to firmly establish fairness from the beginning of the new economic order and transaction format to pull off sound growth," Moon said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh
-
5
Solar eclipse to be visible in S. Korea on Sunday afternoon