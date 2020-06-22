KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 40,150 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 DN 3,500
DaelimInd 86,800 DN 1,200
HITEJINRO 44,550 UP 1,550
Yuhan 54,100 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,300 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 30,050 DN 750
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11100 DN300
KISWire 15,950 DN 500
LotteFood 328,000 DN 6,500
NEXENTIRE 5,580 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 122,000 UP 4,500
KCC 139,500 DN 4,000
SKNetworks 4,920 DN 30
Daesang 26,750 DN 950
ORION Holdings 13,400 0
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,350 DN 50
Kogas 26,650 DN 500
Hanwha 22,700 DN 450
DB HiTek 28,850 DN 350
CJ 88,200 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 38,850 UP 50
LGInt 15,450 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 5,770 DN 190
SBC 10,500 DN 200
Donga Socio Holdings 101,500 DN 500
SK hynix 84,900 DN 500
Youngpoong 472,500 DN 8,000
KiaMtr 32,500 DN 550
AmoreG 50,000 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 98,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 36,600 DN 1,500
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,200 UP 1,350
SsangyongCement 5,290 UP 60
KAL 19,000 DN 450
HyundaiEng&Const 35,800 UP 2,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 35,350 UP 2,150
LS ELECTRIC 43,800 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine's online event
-
2
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
3
S. Korea, UAE agree to allow entry exceptions for biz people amid coronavirus pandemic
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea blows up liaison office at 2:49 p.m.: unification ministry
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea blows up joint liaison office in Kaesong
-
2
N. Korea's military threatens to reenter disarmed border areas
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. to redeploy troops to Kaesong, Mount Kumgang areas, rejects Seoul's offer for envoys
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have blown up inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong: sources
-
5
(3rd LD) Cheong Wa Dae hits back at N. Korea's 'rude, senseless' criticism of Moon
-
1
N. Korea keeps sending small groups of troops to border sentry posts: source
-
2
N. Korea preparing to send 12 mln leaflets to S. Korea via 3,000 balloons
-
3
Trump threatened to pull troops if S. Korea didn't give $5 bln: Bolton memoir
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to restrict visas, flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh
-
5
Solar eclipse to be visible in S. Korea on Sunday afternoon